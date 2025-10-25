E-Paper | October 25, 2025

ANP leader stresses unity for peace

A Correspondent Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:00am
SWABI: Salim Khan advocate, former provincial general secretary of Awami National Party (ANP), said on Friday that for maintaining a peaceful environment in the district, it was essential that leaders of all political and religious parties showed unity to garner masses’ support.

“If we really desire peace and strive for tranquility we must put our heads together, though we would have political differences but for the sake of peace we should shun our differences,” he said.

He said to create unity among our ranks was the need of the hour; otherwise, it will cost us dearly.

He also called for resolution of people’s issues to create harmony, a pre-requisite to durable peace.

BODY RECOVERED: An unidentified body of a teenager was recovered from a drain in the Taht Band area of Razaar tehsil, said police.

As soon as the information was received by the Rescue 1122 control room its team reached the spot and removed the body from the drain and shifted it to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

