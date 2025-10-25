E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Ombudsman asks officials to renew commitment to public service

Bureau Report Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:00am
PESHAWAR: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has urged government officials to renew commitment to public service, saying that serving people amounts to worship.

He also called for the implementation of his decisions to provide speedy relief to the people.

Mr Qureshi said this during a meeting with heads of federal agencies at the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Regional Office, according to an official statement issued on Friday

The ombudsman said that his institution was truly the poor man’s court, striving to serve them and other marginalised segments of the society. He said that he was committed to redressing people’s grievances against more than 600 federal government entities.

Mr Qureshi said that last year, his institution received more than 226,372 complaints before resolving 223,198 of them.

He added that 93 per cent of his decisions were implemented.

The ombudsman said that the accumulative total of complaints received by his institution in the outgoing year 2024 was 382,533.

He said in the current year, more than 208,000 complaints had been addressed and the number could exceed 250,000 by the end of the year.

Mr Qureshi said that his institution had won international recognition due to outstanding performance. He said that he recently chaired the Asian Ombudsman Association’s 26th BoD and 18 General Assembly meetings in China as the AOA’s president.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

