ANP, QWP complain restoration of peace not priority of rulers

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) have condemned a bomb

blast that killed three policemen, including a senior official in Hangu district, declaring it an extremely cowardly act.

In separate statements here on Friday, ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain and QWP chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel in the Hangu terrorist attack and said it was a reflection of the government’s failure to maintain peace in the province.

Mr Hussain complained that the province had once again been gripped by lawlessness, but restoration of peace was not among the priorities of the rulers.

Condemn Hangu blast, say police vulnerable despite continued sacrifices for people’s safety

He lamented that despite continued sacrifices by the police for public safety, the force itself remained vulnerable.

“The Hangu blast, which claimed the lives of SSP (Operations) Asad Zubair and two other policemen, is a matter of grave concern,” he said, wondering when people’s protectors are unsafe, who would protect the people.

The ANP leader said that incidents of targeted killings, extortion, abductions for ransom and other crimes had become routine across the province, raising serious questions about the performance of both the federal and provincial governments.

He accused authorities of showing complete disinterest in restoring peace in the province, which, he said, had pushed residents into despair.

Mr Hussain added that the government’s negligence and lack of support for the police were demoralising the law-enforcement agency.

“Until the federal and provincial governments sincerely prioritise peace and take people into confidence, the fight against terrorism cannot succeed,” he said.

The ANP leader said that the party shared the grief of the bereaved families of SSP Asad Zubair and other martyred officers, praying for the deceased and their families.

Reaffirming his party’s longstanding commitment to peace, Mr Hussain said the ANP had rendered immense sacrifices for the elimination of terrorism and protection of public life and property, and would continue to do so.

He urged the government to take urgent and effective measures to curb the growing menace of terrorism in the province.

Similarly, QWP chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao condemned the terrorist attack and prayed for the martyrs. He offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, praying for their patience and strength in the current difficult time.

Mr Sherpao said that maintaining law and order was the provincial government’s prime responsibility, but it had failed to fulfill the crucial duty.

He added that the government’s inability to implement the National Action Plan in letter and spirit had worsened the security situation.

“Authorities should devise a joint and effective strategy to restore peace and prevent such tragic incidents in the future,” he said.

The QWP chairman emphasised that concrete measures must be taken to safeguard precious human lives and ensure lasting stability in the province.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025