Bid to smuggle minerals foiled in Bajaur

BAJAUR: The authorities on Friday foiled an attempt to unlawfully transport out valuable minerals from the district and seized two trucks loaded with manganese.

According to the statement, the attempt to supply valuable minerals from the district was foiled in mountainous Barang tehsil, which has the mines of multiple minerals.

“Upon receiving information that some individuals were attempting to unlawfully supply minerals from the Barang region, Khar subdivision assistant commissioner Dr Sadiq Ali, along with the assistant director of minerals and police officials, rushed to the location and seized two trucks loaded with manganese,” said the statement issued from the deputy commissioner’s office.

Two truck drivers were also arrested in the action followed by registration of first information reports against them. The statement further said that the accused would be presented before the court of mines and minerals today (Saturday).

The statement said that the district administration had zero tolerance for illegal mining of minerals and their unlawful supply outside the area, warning that those found guilty would face strict action.

PASSES AWAY: A renowned progressive figure and former National Assembly candidate, Sahibzada Muhammad Din, passed away after a short illness, his family confirmed here on Friday.

They said the 75-year-old Sahibzada Muhammad Din, who had been undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks, breathed his last in a private hospital in Peshawar on Thursday night.

The deceased, who hailed from Nawagai town of Bajaur, was a prominent progressive figure who dedicated his life to leading poor farmers against the influential Khans, Nawabs, and landlords of the region during the Frontier Crime Regulation (FCR) era.

Besides being a prominent leader of farmers, he was a great campaigner for promoting education in Bajaur, where influential Khans and landlords, particularly the late Nawab of Bajaur, Abdul Subhan Khan, opposed education to maintain their grip on the region.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025