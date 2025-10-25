Suspect shot dead in ‘encounter’

KARACHI: A suspected robber was gunned down in an alleged encounter on the outskirts of the metropolis on Friday, police said.

They said that the Memon Goth police received information that some criminals were fleeing after a house robbery in Mustafa Housing Society. A police team rushed to the spot and chased the suspects.

On seeing the police, armed robbers resorted to firing. In an ensuing exchange of firing, one suspect, later identified as Amir, was killed while his accomplices managed to escape.

The police claimed to have recovered one pistol, snatched cell phones, cash and gold ornaments from him.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

