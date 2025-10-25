Cacophony relaxes me, says Amin Gulgee

KARACHI: An interesting discussion between eminent sculptor Amin Gulgee and Canvas Gallery Director Sameera Raja on Friday had art lovers’ undivided attention at an event held at Canvas Gallery focusing on the monograph No Man’s Land,which is on the life and work of the artist.

Ms Raja told the audience that Mr Gulgee had requested some people to ask him questions which she would read out during the programme. The first was from Adeela Suleiman about his process and performance art. The sculptor said, “I don’t decide anything. The work decides. I’m just a conduit. Sometimes you pick up a thread, you lose it. Sometimes something else comes up. It’s a magic process.

“Should performances be sensitive? Maybe, maybe not. That’s what wonderful about performance art. It challenges you. It takes you to another realm,” he said.

The next question which Ms Raja read was from the novelist, H M Naqvi about what makes the sculptor tick. Mr Gulgee first jokingly said, coffee, then claimed he didn’t know. “I’m old and mellow now… Like any man, I’m very basic…”

Renowned sculptor says his parents didn’t want him to be an artist

The third query was from Quddus Mirza. Mr Gulgee said, “My parents didn’t want me to be an artist. I didn’t want to be an artist. I came out as an artist after I graduated from university. What’s contemporary and what’s modern, my interests go back to Islamic art hundreds of years ago.”

Asked by Ms Raja to explain how did he end up doing art when he pursued a degree in economics as a young man, he said it was a French-American girl who first took him to an art history class. “She could make me see it [art] in a whole different way. Thus I took the course. At the end of it I had to major in art history. That in a roundabout way took me back to art.”

Talking about the reaction of his parents to the change in subject, he said he didn’t tell them. When they got to know about it, they weren’t surprised.

After that Ms Raja read a question by Shakil Saigol whether he sketched before creating a piece of sculpture. Mr Gulgee said, “I don’t sketch. I can’t. I tried to, didn’t work out. I work hands on and I have artisans. They follow my dictates to the core. You have to understand this is not a lovely painting. It’s sculpture. It’s metalwork. We all have to become one.”

Once the written queries were over, Ms Raja went randomly to the audience if they had any questions for the artist. They had. The first one was about going back in time. “My problem is I don’t listen to anyone… If I go back to my younger self, my younger self will [cock a snook at me].”

Answering another, he said all his work is therapeutic because he’s an extremely unstable person.

Mr Gulgee in between the question-answer session recalled the late Ali Imam with fondness and how he gave the sculptor his first show. He also praised Ms Raja for her courageous and open-hearted approach to art.

Returning to answering questions, and answering one about being boisterous, Mr Gulgee said, “In my studio, I have stereo playing full blast. Cacophony relaxes me. For some reason chaos makes me feel calm.”

Ms Raja mentioned that tomorrow (Oct 25) is the sculptor’s father Ismail Gulgee’s 99th birthday. Amin Gulgee also remembered his mother and asked everyone to pray for her.

Earlier, Kiran Ahmad, introducing Mr Gulgee to the audience, mentioned Mr Gulgee’s dedication to documentation. “He documents everything.”

She said there are 12 essays penned by distinguished individuals and seven chapters in No Man’s Land.

The last segment of the event was the signing of No Man’s Land and Gulgee Museum — the Handbook.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025