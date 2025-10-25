Section 144 extended until Nov 1

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday extended the imposition of Section 144 for another week until Nov 1.

The ban prohibits assembly, gathering, procession or sit-in of four or more persons in any public place, street, road, or open space as well as a complete ban on carrying, display or brandishing of all kinds of weapons, including licensed weapons in public places.

The ban also extends to use of loudspeakers and publishing, disseminating or displaying any provocative, hateful or sectarian material that may incite public sentiment or disturb inter-faith and sectarian harmony.

It may be mentioned here that the ban was imposed on Oct 8 for 10 days and then for further seven days on Oct 18.

The decision to extend the ban for another seven days was taken by the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order in its 39th meeting held at the home department on Friday.

The meeting also reviewed the deportation of illegally residing Afghans in the province. It also asserted that the social media activists promoting extremism were also being dealt with an iron hand.

The meeting was attended by Home Special Secretary Fazalur Rehman, Auqaf Secretary Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Additional IG of Police Chaudhry Sultan as well as special branch, CCD, DIGs and other officers. The divisional commissioners and RPOs attended the meeting via video-link.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025