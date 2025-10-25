Hearing on suspended MPAs plea adjourned

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court was informed on Friday that the suspension orders of two opposition MPAs – Ijaz Shafi and Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh – had been withdrawn by the Punjab Assembly speaker.

Justice Khalid Ishaq resumed hearing on petitions filed by the lawmakers challenging their suspension from the assembly.

During the hearing, a counsel for the assembly’s secretary apprised the court that the speaker had revoked the suspension orders, rendering the petitions infructuous. He asked the court to dispose of the petitions.

However, a lawyer representing the petitioners requested the court to adjourn the proceedings, stating that senior counsel Azhar Siddique was out of the city.

The judge accepted the request and adjourned further hearing till Oct 29.

At the previous hearing, the assembly secretary had filed a civil miscellaneous application challenging the maintainability of the petitions.

However, the next day the PA speaker withdrew the orders challenged by the opposition MPAs.

The petitioners had also challenged the legality of Rule 210 of the Rules of Procedure of the Punjab Assembly 1997, arguing that it grants excessive and unconstitutional powers to the Speaker to suspend elected members without due process.

They asked the court to declare the impugned amended rule void ab initio.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025