E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Hearing on suspended MPAs plea adjourned

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 04:59am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court was informed on Friday that the suspension orders of two opposition MPAs – Ijaz Shafi and Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh – had been withdrawn by the Punjab Assembly speaker.

Justice Khalid Ishaq resumed hearing on petitions filed by the lawmakers challenging their suspension from the assembly.

During the hearing, a counsel for the assembly’s secretary apprised the court that the speaker had revoked the suspension orders, rendering the petitions infructuous. He asked the court to dispose of the petitions.

However, a lawyer representing the petitioners requested the court to adjourn the proceedings, stating that senior counsel Azhar Siddique was out of the city.

The judge accepted the request and adjourned further hearing till Oct 29.

At the previous hearing, the assembly secretary had filed a civil miscellaneous application challenging the maintainability of the petitions.

However, the next day the PA speaker withdrew the orders challenged by the opposition MPAs.

The petitioners had also challenged the legality of Rule 210 of the Rules of Procedure of the Punjab Assembly 1997, arguing that it grants excessive and unconstitutional powers to the Speaker to suspend elected members without due process.

They asked the court to declare the impugned amended rule void ab initio.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP ban
25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

AFTER the federal cabinet approved the ban on the TLP a day earlier, the interior ministry published a notification...
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...