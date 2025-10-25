Tomato price hike echoes in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly witnessed uproar on Friday as the opposition staged a noisy protest against inflation and deteriorating law and order, with Opposition Leader Moeenud Din Riaz Qureshi arriving in the House carrying tomatoes to symbolise skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

The session, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, began nearly two hours late and was soon adjourned for 35 minutes due to the government’s apparent lack of interest as no minister or official was present to answer questions during the scheduled question hour.

When proceedings resumed, Qureshi launched a scathing attack on the government, blaming its “ineffective and confused policies” for the rising cost of living and worsening security situation.

“Wheat and vegetables have gone beyond the reach of common citizens,” he said while holding up tomatoes in protest. He further criticised the administration for failing to control pollution and lawlessness, claiming that 650 extrajudicial killings had occurred over the past year. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the recent Muridke incident. “Good governance requires more than slogans — the government must step out and face the people,” Qureshi added.

Outside the House, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan told the reporters that Pakistan had hosted Afghan refugees for decades but the matter had now become an ‘administrative challenge’ that the state must address responsibly.

While opposing bans on any political or religious party, he made it clear that violent actions would not be tolerated.

“Whether it’s PTI or TLP — if anyone attacks police stations or sets installations on fire, such behaviour cannot be accepted,” the Speaker remarked.

Later in the session, two recently reinstated opposition members — Mian Ijaz Shafi and Imtiaz Sheikh — entered the House, where they were warmly welcomed by fellow legislators. Shafi termed his suspension illegal and said he was punished merely for raising his voice for the public for a third time.

During the proceedings, Sheikh pointed out the lack of quorum, prompting the panel of chairpersons, Samiullah Khan, to adjourn the sitting until Monday afternoon.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025