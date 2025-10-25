Six arrested over illegal human organ trade

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested six suspects, including a ringleader, for their alleged involvement in the illegal transplantation and trade of human organs.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrests were made by the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle, Lahore, as part of an ongoing crackdown against elements involved in unlawful kidney transplants.Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were involved in illegal buying, selling, and transplantation of human kidneys. The suspects were allegedly preparing fake tissue-matching reports to carry out kidney transplants, charging patients huge sums of money, and conducting procedures in private hospitals.

