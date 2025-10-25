ECP summons CS, LG secy

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned the Punjab chief secretary (CS) and the local government (LG) secretary on Oct 30 in the wake of the newly-promulgated Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) 2025.

The ECP had earlier announced to begin the delimitation process in Punjab from Oct 9 under the PLGA 2022. However, it had to suspend the process after the 2022 law was repealed and the new law was passed and the gazette was notified.

The ECP has summoned both the officials to explain the new PLGA 2025 and the consequent process of starting the demarcation and delimitation afresh, as well as planning the local government elections in the months to come.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025