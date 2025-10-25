Shopkeeper held for playing loud music

KASUR: A shopkeeper was arrested by the Pattoki police on Friday for allegedly playing songs at a high volume at the Javidnagar Bypass area of Habibabad.

The police lodged the case under the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act 2015 and put the accused behind the bars.

According to complainant SI Waqar Khan, following a complaint that accused Muhammad Farooq of Habibabad was playing Punjabi songs at a high volume, irking other shopkeepers and passersby.

Police also took a loudspeaker and a mobile phone into custody as case property, and were investigating the matter.

MURDER MYSTERY: Police are yet to resolve the mystery of the death of a ten-year-old gypsy girl at village Tangrian in the limits of the Kanganpur police station.

As per details, Kausar Bibi (10) went missing on Wednesday evening after she left her home to buy some edibles from the village shop near her makeshift home. Later on Thursday, the family found the body of the girl near the fields outside the village.

Police shifted the body to Chunian THQ Hospital for autopsy.

According to the police, the body of the victim was lying in the watered field with injuries of electric shock on her arm. Police said that they were waiting for the medical report to ascertain the cause of death.

Police, however, lodged a murder case against unidentified accused on the complaint of Sahibzadi Bibi, the mother of the minor victim.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025