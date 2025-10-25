E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Traders demand ‘end to harassment’ by govt depts

Our Correspondent Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 04:59am
SARGODHA: The Central Association of Traders of the City and District of Sargodha criticised the government and demanded the ever-increasing number of departments to stop ‘harassing’ the business community.

Speaking at a press conference at their office, Central Association President Nasir Mahmood Sehgal, General Secretary Sheikh Naeem Aslam Kapoor and others said the government had made doing business impossible in the country.

They said the highest tax-paying class in the country was the traders, but the government’s attitude towards them was that of a stepmother. They said the entire nation would have to bear the consequences of the irreparable damage being done to the economy of Pakistan by the creation of departments upon departments and overburdening the public exchequer without any output.

The traders said that various departments including the Pera force, Municipal Corporation, Excise and Taxation, FBR, PHA and PFA, made doing business impossible for them. Which was why a large number of traders were moving abroad today, they added. They said that the government must pay immediate attention to these problems and warned that if relief was not provided, then the situation in Pakistan would deteriorate further.

ACCIDENT: A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed and another was seriously injured after a speeding passenger bus hit the duo on the Lahore-Sargodha Road on Friday.

According to the police, motorcyclist Shehryar of Sial Mor died at the spot, while 27-year-old Makhdoom Bilal of Chak 54 NB was seriously injured in the collision near Bhagtanwala on the Lahore-Sargodha Road.

They were shifted to the hospital and the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after necessary formalities. The police were investigating the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

