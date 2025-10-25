Blind cricket trophy Sindh, Islamabad claim victory

BAHAWALPUR: The Sindh and Islamabad teams won their respective matches on the second day of the Blind Cricket Trophy at the Bahawalpur Dring Stadium on Friday.

The Sindh team won the first match by 65 runs against the Balochistan team. Sindh gave a target of 379 runs, and Balochistan managed to only score 314 runs.

In the second match between Islamabad and KP, Islamabad won the match by 100 runs. Islamabad, batting first, made 435 runs, while KP scored a total 335 runs.

ACCIDENT: Seven passengers suffered injuries in a collision between two buses and a trailer near Jahania on the Lodhran-Khanewal Highway.

According to Rescue 1122, the two buses were on their way from Bahawalpur to Sahiwal and collided with a trailer near the Jahania THQ Hospital. Seven passengers of both buses suffered injuries.

One of the injured was provided first aid at the scene, while six were shifted to the Jahania THQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025