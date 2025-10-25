E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Adulterated milk, food items discarded

A Correspondent Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 04:59am
GUJRAT: A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement team under the supervision of Director General Asim Javaid discarded 650 litres of adulterated milk, 300kg expired snacks, 100kg insect-infested spices and loose oil in a crackdown on food adulteration in Gujranwala.

PFA’s food safety teams, also imposed total fines worth Rs700,000 on three food points and four milk carrier vehicles, while production at two snacks units was halted due to violations of food safety regulations.

A slaughterhouse on Maki Road was also heavily fined.

A senior PFA official said that two snack manufacturing units located on Sanehat Road and Eminabad were penalised for using loose oil, poor hygienic conditions and failure to comply with food safety standards.

The teams found the use of unfiltered water, the absence of mandatory procurement records and unhygienic storage areas contaminated with filth and insects.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

