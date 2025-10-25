E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Ghazi University to set up inter-provincial harmony centre

Our Correspondent Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 04:59am
DERA GHAZI KHAN: The two-day Interprovincial Harmony Convention concluded here on Friday at the Ghazi University, announcing establishment of an Inter-Provincial Harmony Centre, for a dialogue among the provinces and cultural confluence.

The convention’s inaugural session, presided over by DG Khan Commissioner Chaudhry Ashfaq Ahmed, and attended by distinguished poets, intellectuals, journalists and scholars. Prominent participants included writer Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Dr Anwar Ahmed, Dr Saleem Mazhar, Dr Javed Chandio, Rana Mehboob Akhtar, senior journalist Ashfaq Ahmed, and Neelam Ahmed Bashir, besides scholars hailing from peripheral regions such as Chitral and Hazara.

In his opening address, Ghazi University Vice Chancellor Prof Ashfaq Ahmed said the forthcoming centre to be built in the heart of DG Khan, would be an unprecedented institutional attempt to cultivate mutual regard, tolerance, and civic amity across linguistic and cultural divides.

The commissioner highlighted the initiative as historically consequential for national cohesion. He invoked Pakistan’s cultural and linguistic multiplicity as a source of collective strength rather than division, and argued that structured encounters of the kind Ghazi University curated are essential for reinforcing bonds of fraternity and civic solidarity.

Scholars and cultural practitioners who spoke at the convention offered analyses that moved between aesthetic appreciation and civic theory, celebrating Pakistan’s diverse traditions as the nation’s principal aesthetic wealth, arguing that scholarly engagement with culture fosters intergenerational continuity, terming the convention an instrument for narrowing social distances.

The event emerged as both an intellectual milestone and a civilizational gesture — one that advances the university’s role as a convenor of national culture within Pakistan’s educational landscape.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

