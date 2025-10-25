E-Paper | October 25, 2025

‘42 Katcha outlaws killed since January’

A Correspondent Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 04:59am
RAHIM YAR KHAN: Police have ensured protection of people’s lives and property by achieving a significant success in Katcha (riverine) areas, District Police Officer Irfan Ali Sammon told Dawn on Friday.

During targeted operations this year (since January), he said 42 dacoits were killed, 86 injured, 91 arrested while 20 surrendered. He said 67 facilitators were also taken into custody. He said 732 citizens were saved from falling into ‘honey traps’ laid by the dacoits for kidnap and ransom.

Sammon said the district police and Elite Force were fully equipped with resources and deployed across Katcha and surrounding areas. He said heavy police deployment, fully equipped with modern combat resources, has been ensured in and around the riverine area. This deployment includes 388 officers and personnel from district police, 371 from Punjab Constabulary and 464 officers and personnel from 58 teams of the Elite Force.

He said 922 police officers and personnel deployed in Katcha are regularly receiving hard area allowance, including 347 from Rahim Yar Khan district and 575 from other districts.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

