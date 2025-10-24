E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Rain stops play yet again as Pakistan bat against Sri Lanka in Women’s World Cup encounter

Dawn Sport Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 06:46pm
Sri Lanka’s captain Chamari Athapaththu walks off the field as rain stops play during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 24, 2025. — AFP
Pakistan’s Fatima Sana and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Attapattu at the toss in Colombo on October 24. — PCB
Rain delays the toss in Colombo. — PCB
Rain stopped play yet again in the tournament as Pakistan bat against Sri Lanka in their final ICC Women’s World Cup encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Green Shirts were put into bat after losing the toss, after rain and a wet outfield delayed the start by more than two hours, resulting in a reduction of the number of overs to 34 per side.

Openers Muneeba Ali and Omaima Sohail put on an opening partnership of 18 runs in 4.2 overs before the Colombo clouds intervened yet again.

Spin all-rounder Syeda Aroob Shah got her first game at this World Cup, and batter Eyman Fatima returned to the side.

Fatima Sana’s side crashed out of the World Cup on Tuesday after a crushing 150-run defeat (DLS method) to South Africa in their penultimate match of the league stage.

The Women in Green were already staring at defeat before the relentless rains, stop-start in manner, in Colombo sealed their fate.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal also lamented the inclement weather at the pre-match press conference.

“Yeah, it’s been quite difficult because many of our matches were affected by rain. That made things a little tough for us, but we’ll still try to give our best in the upcoming matches,” Sadia said at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

This encounter will be Pakistan’s final game at the World Cup.

Teams:

Pakistan: Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (captain), Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, and Sadia Iqbal.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, and Inoka Ranaweera.

Independent4U
Oct 24, 2025 04:38pm
Pakistan could have won at least 2 matches. Can’t catch a break.
