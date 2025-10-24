Pakistan put into bat after losing toss against Sri Lanka in Women’s World Cup encounter

Pakistan were put into bat after losing the toss against Sri Lanka in their final Women’s World Cup encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Earlier, rain and then a wet outfield delayed the toss by more than two hours resulting in a reduction of the number of overs to 34 per side.

Spin all-rounder Syeda Aroob Shah gets her first game at this World Cup and Eyman Fatima returns to the side.

Fatima Sana’s side crashed out of the World Cup on Tuesday after a crushing 150-run defeat (DLS method) to South Africa in their penultimate match of the league stage.

The Women in Green were already staring at defeat before the relentless rains, stop-start in manner, in Colombo sealed their fate.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal also lamented the inclement weather at the pre-match press conference.

“Yeah, it’s been quite difficult because many of our matches were affected by rain. That made things a little tough for us, but we’ll still try to give our best in the upcoming matches,” Sadia said at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

This encounter will be Pakistan’s final game at the World Cup.

Teams:

Pakistan: Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (captain), Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, and Sadia Iqbal.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, and Inoka Ranaweera.