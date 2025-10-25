‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Programme’: Affordable homes for all

A Punjab government initiative offering interest free housing loans to help low income families build and own their homes.

Access to safe and secure housing remains one of the greatest challenges for low income communities in Pakistan. For decades, high interest rates, strict collateral requirements, limited credit access and rising construction costs have prevented countless families from owning a home.

To address this, the Punjab government has launched the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar (ACAG) Programme, aimed at enabling low income households currently living in rented or informal housing to build their own homes.

Launched on August 21, 2024, the ACAG Programme replaces conventional mortgage systems with accessible, interest free loans for house construction. It represents a major step towards bridging the housing gap for underprivileged communities.

With over Rs120 billion channelled into housing construction, growth is already visible across allied industries including cement, steel and transport.

Under the ACAG Programme, up to 100,000 interest free housing loans will be provided each year to low income residents across Punjab.

Key features of the programme include:

-Loan amounts of up to Rs1.5 million

-Maximum loan tenure of nine years

-Monthly instalment of approximately Rs14,000

-Repayments beginning three months after the first tranche

-No hidden charges

-All operational costs covered by the Government of the Punjab

Eligibility criteria:

-Must be a resident of Punjab (CNIC)

-Must own up to five marlas (urban) or ten marlas (rural) of land in Punjab for house construction

-Must have no criminal record

-Must not be a loan defaulter

Unlike traditional bank financing, which remains out of reach for many low income families, the ACAG Programme allows households to build and own homes without the burden of interest. Since the first loan was disbursed in October 2024, the initiative has expanded rapidly, reaching tens of thousands of beneficiaries with transparent and measurable results.

Economic impact

The ACAG Programme has created direct and indirect economic benefits by stimulating demand for building materials, generating employment in construction and engaging small contractors and skilled workers. With over Rs120 billion channelled into housing construction, growth is already visible across allied industries including cement, steel and transport. For beneficiaries, home ownership has also become a means of long term financial security, reducing exposure to volatile rental markets and strengthening household assets.

Social transformation

The impact of the programme extends beyond economic gains:

Security and stability: Families who once faced uncertainty now live under their own roofs, enjoying dignity and permanence.

Improved living standards: Better housing brings cleaner water, improved sanitation and healthier environments.

Women’s empowerment: Secure homes give women safer spaces and opportunities for home based enterprises.

Bridging financial inclusion gaps

Traditional mortgage systems often exclude low income households due to complex procedures and high interest rates. The ACAG model provides interest free financing through partner microfinance institutions, ensuring greater accessibility. Through partnerships with Akhuwat, NRSP and RCDP, the programme uses community based networks to reach underserved populations effectively.

Conclusion

The Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Programme is more than a housing initiative. It is an economic driver, a catalyst for social inclusion and a vehicle for financial empowerment. By enabling thousands of families to build and own their homes, the Government of the Punjab is laying the foundation for a more equitable and resilient Pakistan.

