E-Paper | October 24, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Effective Muslim League

From the Newspaper Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 08:21am
There was no issue of the paper on Oct 24, 1950, on account of Ashura. The following exc­erpts are taken from the previous day’s edition.

KARACHI: Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, the President of the Pakistan Muslim League, reaffirmed last night [Oct22] his belief that the continued stability and progress of Pakistan largely depended on a strong, well-knit and effective Muslim League. In a statement to the Press, the League President thanked all those citizens of Pakistan who had expressed their confidence “in the vital part the Muslim League still has to play in national life”. With the sole of object of serving the nation and the country, he had undertaken the added and onerous task of the Presidentship of the Muslim League, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan added. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, according to the sports reporter in Karachi,] Five foreign tennis players arrive in Karachi on Saturday [Oct 21] night to participate in the Second Pakistan Tennis Championships being staged here from October 27. A contingent of three, two players and a woman are from Austria and the other two are from the Philippines. … Some more players will be arriving by Monday afternoon. They will be from Norway, Great Britain and Egypt.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

