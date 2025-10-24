From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Removing illiteracy

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Education Ministry has recommended that the eradication of illiteracy should be taken up as a national priority… . Simultaneously, it recommended that high priority should be given to the universalisation of primary education if any programme for achieving literacy was to be successful. The Ministry also investigated the causes of failure of adult literacy programme in the past, particularly during the last three years, and came to the conclusion that financial stringency, organisational deficiencies and lack of coordination among various bodies carrying on adult education programme, hindered the achievement of the objective. Each of these agencies planned and executed its projects in isolation. — Correspondent

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] Pakistan was today [Oct 23] elected to a two-year term on the Security Council after India, the only other candidate, withdrew following seven inconclusive ballots earlier this week in the General Assembly. On the eighth ballot, today, Pakistan received all 123 valid votes cast.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025