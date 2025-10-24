Peace in Gaza has global dimensions

AFTER months of relentless bombing, destruction and the slow suffocation of a besieged population, there is an uncertain pause in Gaza. Yet, the relief is tampered with the rhetoric of Benjamin Netanyahu, who insists that Israel’s objectives remain unchanged. Despite everything, however, the cessation of genocide, even if tempo-rary, has already produced ripples felt far beyond the Levant.

Perhaps the most immediate effect has been on global energy markets. During the war, the mere fear of disruption in Middle Eastern supply lines, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea trade routes, had driven fuel and shipping costs higher across the globe. Oil prices have now tumbled to their lowest in five months.

In the United States, gasoline prices that averaged four dollars a gallon only weeks ago are now edging closer to two dollars in some states, a correction that promises relief not only at the pump, but across every layer of the economy.

The greatest beneficiaries are likely to be countries like Pakistan, Egypt and others across sub-Saharan Africa, which import most of their energy needs. With energy costs receding, these economies will regain some fiscal breathing space. Billions of people in South Asia alone stand to benefit directly from the dividends of peace in Gaza.

Equally important is the impact on trade. The ceasefire has reduced the risk of higher costs and unpredictable delays. Cheaper shipping and lower risk premiums will ultimately lower costs for consumers worldwide.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already noted that durable peace in Gaza could improve regional growth prospects by as much as one percentage point, which is quite a significant gain for struggling economies.

Further, governments that were facing unrest from rising food and fuel prices suddenly have a cushion. Peace really reshapes politics. Leaders in fragile states can buy time, enact reforms, or at least ease the burden on citizens. The dividends of peace, therefore, are not only economic, but also political, strengthening societies at their weakest points.

Still, there remains the urgent question of responsibility. Who will pay for Gaza’s reconstruction? It is not enough for wealthy states to open their treasuries out of charity, while those who unleashed destruction escape unscathed. International law and morality demand that blame be appor- tioned. Israel and global powers that contributed to the devastation should be compelled to shoulder the cost. Gaza must not become a template for impunity. Compensation must also reach families of innocent victims — children, women, doctors, journalists and others — whose lives were shattered.

The road ahead is perilous. The peace is still fragile and could collapse under renewed aggression. The dividends of peace are real, but remain precariously balanced on the commitments of global guarantors, like the United States. They must enforce the plan with due vigilance.

Qamar Bashir

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025