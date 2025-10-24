Green revolution

THE rapid advancement in blockchain, cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI) has given rise to a new economic structure known as the digital economy. At the same time, the tricky implications of digital revolution on the environment have also drawn attention. The technology industry is widely believed to be responsible for around four per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and there are many who believe, and with due justification, that the global digital sector must be made accountable for its own effects on the environment and climate.

In response, more than 50 organisations have joined hands to initiate the Green Digital Action programme to promote sustainability via digital innovation. This collaborative framework also affirms the critical role that digital technologies play in climate action.

It encourages reducing and removing GHG emissions, increasing energy efficiency, improving climate monitoring and forecasting to strengthen emergency response and readiness capabilities that may promote energy-efficient practices, extend product lifecycles, improve recycling and e-waste management systems. The target is to support climate-resilient communities to achieve net zero emissions, and ultimately lower the resource intensity of digital technologies.

There is a need for programmes that enhance digital skills, digital literacy and capacity-building — particularly for women and young adults — as well as to promote sustainable innovation and sustainable consumer practices.

Additionally, it is necessary to assist and resource start-ups, small and medium-sized businesses, and research institutions that develop sustainable digital solutions. A collaborative approach can set a positive precedent for green digital revolution, and is the key to achieving our climate goals.

Dr Ainy Zehra

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025