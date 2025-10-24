THIS is with reference to the article ‘School closures’ (Sept 12). As far as the issue of closing schools owing to fog, smog, rain and floods is concerned, I fully endorse the decision to close schools in such critical conditions. We really cannot afford to endanger the lives of our children in these situations. Leaving the decision on schools individually would only lead to chaos and confusion.

Besides, I believe there are several other more important and serious issues that need to be addressed than closure of schools during emergency situations. That children are forced to carry heavy back-packs that bend their back is a critical issue. And, the outdated education system compels the majority of students to take tuitions. Why? Also, things that should be part of the classroom almost always get pushed out to the home domain in the shape of excessive homework. All these are critical issues that need to be talked about.

We should take a look at how schools in Finland, Singapore and Japan are changing the concept of education. Finnish schools are rated the best in the world. They have three to four classes a day, gradually increasing by grades.

Children are exposed to open field/practical education for the remainder of the time. They do not have to parrot the syllabus. They are given the opportunity to think, analyse and adapt. There is no heavy syllabus, and children there do not carry schoolbags that bend their backs. The best part is that there is no homework.

A heavy and fatigued mind cannot be constructive or productive. Human mind needs to relax to be able to think and ponder. Besides, the body also needs to be fully developed, not just the brain.

Rubina Jan

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025