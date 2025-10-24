E-Paper | October 24, 2025

WESTERN FRONT CRISIS

From the Newspaper Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 08:16am
WESTERN FRONT CRISIS: The recent border skirmishes between Pakistan and Afghanistan were not only devastating for the two countries, but also carried the risk of engulfing the entire region. Pakistan needs to isolate the Afghan conservative regime through diplomatic means. It is difficult for any country to sustain hostilities on two fronts simultaneously. The solution lies in cutting diplomatic relations with the current regime. Secondly, Pakistan should focus on building a positive image among the Afghan people through soft power.

Ziauddin
Zhob

STOP DEFORESTATION: Trees are vital for our survival. They produce oxygen, absorb harmful gases, reduce global warming, and help prevent natural disasters, like floods and landslides. In addition to providing us with fruits, nuts, wood, rubber, paper and medicines, they make our surroundings more beautiful. However, we continue to cut them without thinking about the long-term consequences. It is the responsibility of every citizen to take this issue seriously. The government should implement laws strictly to prevent widespread deforestation. Only through collective efforts can the nation ensure a safer and greener future for its coming generations.

Sobia Javid
Turbat

CHEAPER ELECTRICITY: Electricity bills have become a massive burden for ordinary Pakistanis. Experts believe that by increasing the use of Thar coal, we may cut power prices by about Rs3 per unit, and save roughly $800 million every year. This money could help lower bills for households and industries. The government can build a proper railway system to transport coal from Thar to the relevant power-generation plants to ensure a smooth transition. In doing so, we must also protect both the people and the environment. Strict rules on air quality, dust control, mine clean-up and regular pollution checks should be enforced. Local communities must get jobs and a fair share of revenue as well.

Yasmeen Raja
Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

Opinion

Editorial

Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...
The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...