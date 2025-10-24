WESTERN FRONT CRISIS: The recent border skirmishes between Pakistan and Afghanistan were not only devastating for the two countries, but also carried the risk of engulfing the entire region. Pakistan needs to isolate the Afghan conservative regime through diplomatic means. It is difficult for any country to sustain hostilities on two fronts simultaneously. The solution lies in cutting diplomatic relations with the current regime. Secondly, Pakistan should focus on building a positive image among the Afghan people through soft power.

Ziauddin

Zhob

STOP DEFORESTATION: Trees are vital for our survival. They produce oxygen, absorb harmful gases, reduce global warming, and help prevent natural disasters, like floods and landslides. In addition to providing us with fruits, nuts, wood, rubber, paper and medicines, they make our surroundings more beautiful. However, we continue to cut them without thinking about the long-term consequences. It is the responsibility of every citizen to take this issue seriously. The government should implement laws strictly to prevent widespread deforestation. Only through collective efforts can the nation ensure a safer and greener future for its coming generations.

Sobia Javid

Turbat

CHEAPER ELECTRICITY: Electricity bills have become a massive burden for ordinary Pakistanis. Experts believe that by increasing the use of Thar coal, we may cut power prices by about Rs3 per unit, and save roughly $800 million every year. This money could help lower bills for households and industries. The government can build a proper railway system to transport coal from Thar to the relevant power-generation plants to ensure a smooth transition. In doing so, we must also protect both the people and the environment. Strict rules on air quality, dust control, mine clean-up and regular pollution checks should be enforced. Local communities must get jobs and a fair share of revenue as well.

Yasmeen Raja

Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025