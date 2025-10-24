Islamabad seeks key role in regional transport, trade links

ISLAMABAD: The two-day Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference 2025 (RTMC-25) began on Thursday with participating countries pledging to enhance connectivity and position Pakistan as a key transit and trade hub for the region. The conference and accompanying expo, attended by representatives from 11 regional states, were inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Addressing the opening session, Mr Dar said Pakistan’s geographic location made it a natural bridge linking South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and China. “Pakistan aims to transform geographic connectivity into tangible economic opportunities by linking the region with the global economy through road, rail, air, maritime, energy and digital corridors,” he said.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, who hosted the conference, said Pakistan was prepared to play a leading role in developing integrated transport systems to promote trade and regional cooperation. He said the region shared a common goal of building efficient transport networks to support economic growth and sustainable development.

The event brought together transport ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, as well as representatives from the Asian Development Bank, Economic Cooperation Organization, International Road Transport Union and UN agencies.

Highlighting Pakistan’s expanding network of motorways and highways, Mr Khan said the country’s transport infrastructure had improved goods movement, reduced travel times and lowered trade costs, strengthening its position as a regional transit route.

He said the conference provided a platform to identify priority transport corridors, harmonise regulations and explore joint investments in logistics and infrastructure. “Efficient transport systems are essential for regional prosperity,” he added.

The ministers of Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar, and Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, also addressed the gathering, emphasising the need to strengthen multimodal connectivity across road, rail and maritime sectors to ensure sustainable regional integration.

Several foreign dignitaries and representatives of international organisations addressed the session via video link. The conference will continue on Friday, focusing on transport cooperation frameworks and investment partnerships among participating countries.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025