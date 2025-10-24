E-Paper | October 24, 2025

US president pardons convicted Binance founder

AFP Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 06:40am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump has pardoned the convicted Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao, the White House said on Thursday, accusing Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden of launching an unnecessary “war” against the industry.

Binance was created in 2017, and swiftly became the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, turning Zhao into a billionaire.

Following an investigation into the firm’s operations, Zhao pleaded guilty to violating US anti-money-laundering laws in late 2023, and served a four-month prison sentence for it in 2024.

Zhao’s pardon wipes his criminal record, and could help pave the way for Binance to return to the US, around two years after it agreed to suspend its American operations in a deal to resolve the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation.

Move wipes Changpeng Zhao’s criminal record, paves way for cryptocurrency exchange’s US return

“In their desire to punish the cryptocurrency industry, the Biden Administration pursued Mr. Zhao despite no allegations of fraud or identifiable victims,” the White House said in a statement shared with AFP.

The White House said the Biden administration’s decision to prosecute Zhao and to seek a three-year prison sentence for him had “severely damaged the United States’ reputation as a global leader in technology and innovation,” adding that the “war on crypto” was now over.

Binance has spent almost a year pursuing a pardon for Zhao, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, noting that Binance has been a “key supporter” of the Trump family’s crypto venture World Liberty Financial.

Despite stepping down as chief executive in 2023, Zhao remains the majority shareholder of Binance.

The Trump family’s various crypto businesses have netted them a pre-tax profit of around a billion dollars, according to a recent Financial Times investigation.

Trump’s pardon of Zhao follows a string of other similarly controversial moves such as his decision to issue a blanket pardon for people convicted of violence in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump has also commuted — or reduced — the sentence of the disgraced former Republican lawmaker George Santos, who was convicted of committing wire fraud and identity theft.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.