Mayor launches uplift projects in Central district

KARACHI: City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday laid the foundation stone for various development projects in different union committees (UCs) of Central district, including the installation of 430,000 square feet of paver blocks in Liaquatabad.

Talking to reporters, he said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had officially launched road construction and rehabilitation projects in several UCs of Central district.

Under these projects, he said, development work was rapidly progressing in the Liaquatabad Furniture Market, Gharibabad and Bhangoora Goth areas.

He said that 60mm and 80mm paver blocks were being used to ensure road durability. Upon completion, these projects would significantly improve traffic flow.

On the occasion, he also paid rich tribute to Madar-i-Jamhooriat (Mother of Democracy) Begum Nusrat Bhutto, saying that she upheld the banner of democracy in the most difficult times and dedicated her life to democracy.

“Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s struggle strengthened the foundations of democracy in Pakistan. She remains a symbol of courage and determination for women,” he added.

The mayor further said that the Liaquatabad street was known by the name of another son of Karachi — Shaheed Amjad Sabri. He proposed that the road be named after Shaheed Amjad Sabri to pay tribute to his legacy.

He said that the chief minister of Sindh had approved several development schemes for the area through CLICK, and that the work was continuing under the leadership of the PPP chairman.

Criticising political opponents, he said: “We are constructing this [Liaquatabad] road even though it does not belong to the KMC, yet we are doing it in the spirit of public service. I issue a public notice to Jamaat-i-Islami for insulting the people. I am not afraid of them and will continue to expose their hypocrisy and double standards before the citizens.”

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025