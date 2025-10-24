E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Three awarded death sentence in honour killing of woman

Our Correspondent Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 06:59am
SUKKUR: The Additional Sessions Judge-I of Ghotki has sentenced three men to death after they were found guilty of brutally killing a 22-year-old woman of their community last year.

According to the prosecution, the accused — Noor Hassan, Bashir Ahmed and Imam Bakhsh, belonging to the Siyal community — had brutally killed their community member, Saima Siyal, in the name of honour. They were also accused of attempting to kill a man, Rasool Bakhsh.

The court observed that the prosecution has successfully established its case and there were sufficient proofs and evidence against the accused.

In its October 21 judgement, the court sentenced the three accused to death on the count of the woman’s brutal murder, and an additional 10-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs200,000 each for attempting to kill Rasool Bakhsh.

The court also found false testimony and forgery on the part of some witnesses in the case and ordered action against them under relevant laws.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

