Woman, daughter die as home’s wall collapses

A Correspondent Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 06:59am
NAWABSHAH: A woman and her young daughter lost their lives when the wall of their home in Shahpur Chakar town of Sanghar district collapsed on Thursday.

Neighbours rushed to their rescue and retrieved Shahzadi Dahiri, 30, and her daughter, Baby Seema, 5, from under the rubble of the collapsed wall.

Shahzadi had already breathed her last when the victims were rushed to a local government hospital. Baby Seema was referred to the Peoples Medical University Hospital, Nawabshah, due to her critical condition. However, she also died during treatment a little later.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

