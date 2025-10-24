Woman, daughter die as home’s wall collapses

NAWABSHAH: A woman and her young daughter lost their lives when the wall of their home in Shahpur Chakar town of Sanghar district collapsed on Thursday.

Neighbours rushed to their rescue and retrieved Shahzadi Dahiri, 30, and her daughter, Baby Seema, 5, from under the rubble of the collapsed wall.

Shahzadi had already breathed her last when the victims were rushed to a local government hospital. Baby Seema was referred to the Peoples Medical University Hospital, Nawabshah, due to her critical condition. However, she also died during treatment a little later.

