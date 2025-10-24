Man killed after tri-wheeler overturns

NAWABSHAH: A man was killed when a fast-moving tri-wheeler carrying four persons overturned after one of its tyres got burst near Moro town of Naushahro Feroze district along National Highway on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Imtiaz Ali Chandio, who died on the spot. The three other persons, Khamiso Chandio, Illahi Bakhsh and Ghulam Ali Leghari, were seriously injured and were rushed to the Moro Taluka Hospital for emergency treatment.

They were later referred to the Peoples Medical University Hospital, Nawabshah, for further treatment.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025