Education dept employee shot dead in Lakki

A Correspondent Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:00am
LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified gunmen killed an employee of the education department in the Naserkhel area here on Thursday.

The incident took place in the limits of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station of Serai Naurang town. The police said that gunmen opened fire on an auto rickshaw, killing a man and injuring a boy on board.

They said the body and the injured boy were immediately transported to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where the deceased was identified as Aftabullah, a junior clerk by profession.

The injured boy was referred to a hospital in Bannu owing to his critical condition. The deceased, Aftab, was going to his village Naserkhel from Naurang city when ha was attacked. After the murder, police reached the area and launched a search for assailants.

Separately, a man was shot dead over a petty dispute in the Shahmadu area of Lakki Marwat district on Thursday.

Police said that the murder occurred in the limits of Serai Gambila police station. They said Liaqat Ali, 38, and his nephew Nisar Ali, 24 were watering their fields when Afnan Kamal and Syed Ayaz came there and opened fire on Liaqat, killing him on the spot.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

