Four injured as mortar shell hits house in Bajaur

Our Correspondent Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:00am
BAJAUR: Four persons, including three children, were injured when a mortar shell, fired from an unknown direction, hit a house in the Damadola area of War Mamund tehsil on Thursday evening.

Local residents and police sources said the house of Sher Zada was hit at 6.15pm in the Damadola Qalawo area.

The injured people included Sanoo Bibi, Shazia Bibi, Wajid Khan, and Reshma Bibi, who were taken to the district headquarters hospital for treatment, said Israr Khan, district police PRO, quoting the Khar hospital police post incharge.

Soon after the incident, several political and social activists rushed to the hospital to donate blood for the wounded and expressed solidarity with them.

Hospital sources told Dawn that all the wounded, except one who was referred to a Peshawar hospital, were out of danger. The incident, which some local residents allegedly termed a quadcopter strike, sparked anger among the villagers.

Bajaur Aman Jirga head Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, PTI local MPA Dr Hamidur Rehman, and others expressed concern over the incident, noting that the area had been declared free of militants a couple of weeks ago. In their social media posts, they called for an investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

