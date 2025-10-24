E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Owner of private hospital killed over land dispute

A Correspondent Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:00am
SWABI: Owner of a private hospital in the district headquarters Abdur Raziq was killed by his armed rivals here on Thursday.

DSP (City) Ijaz Khan Abazai confirmed the killing, saying the deceased was a former chairman of the Swabi municipal committee, an entrepreneur, and leading political and social figure.

He said the cause of the murder was a land dispute and a murder attempt.

Maqsood Ali, brother of the deceased, lodged an FIR with the Swabi city police station, saying Mr Raziq and his rival, Nader Ali,were to appear in the office of the deputy commissioner regarding a land dispute.

He said his brother was on the way to the DC’s office on a motorcycle along with Alam Zeb to attend the meeting, while he was waiting for their return in Mohallah Inayatkhel Gulbahar Lar.

The complainant said rival Nader Ali intercepted the motorcycle in a car and called out to his brother before firing gunshots at him with a pistol. He said Mr Raziq died from bullet injuries on the spot, while Alam Zeb suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, resident Wizar Ali Jan was killed at the Yar Hussain flying coach terminal here over an old enmity.

Rashid Naseer of Yar Hussain area lodged an FIR with the local police station, insisting that he was present at the coach terminal on Yar Hussain-Chota Lahor Road, along with his brother, Wizar Ali, and relative Miraman when Syed Bacha and Waqas, from the same locality, showed up on a motorcycle and fired at them.

He said the firing left Wizar Ali seriously injured, while he and his relative Miraman narrowly escaped. Ali later died in the hospital.

