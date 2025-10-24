More entomologists sent to Peshawar areas with high dengue risk

PESHAWAR: Amid high dengue incidence, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has deployed more entomologists in Peshawar district’s 20 high-risk union councils to eliminate mosquito breeding sites from markets and houses.

Officials associated with the anti-dengue efforts in Peshawar told Dawn that of those UCs, 12 were reporting more and more cases of the infectious disease due to presence of larva in water stored in houses or automobile workshops and different business places.

They said the provincial capital had 10 out of the 40 entomologists deployed in the province.

The officials said they recently visited a wood-cutting place spread over seven kanals of land and saw plastic bottles half-filled with water and old tyres with mosquito larva and the same was true for houses where more than 200 water pots had larva.

They said the areas, such as Badhaher, Pishtakhra, Sufaid Dheri and Nauthia Jadeed, had been declared dengue hotspots but the requests of health workers to people to eradicate larva continued to fall on deaf ears.

Officials insist most people not removing mosquito breeding places

The officials said authorities were left with no option but to wait for temperature to decline as presently, it was recorded 30 Celsius or more, the most favourable for mosquito production.

They said environmental management was the top policy to take anti-dengue measures and eliminate breeding sites of mosquitoes on a sustainable basis. Officials said they were busy mapping dengue hotspot areas but public cooperation was required to eradicate mosquitoes, the carriers and transmitters of the vector-borne disease.

The officials said that the local MPA, MNAs and councillors supported anti-dengue efforts after receiving directives from new Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi in a recent meeting but they were focusing more on carrying out insecticidal spray in their respective constituencies.

They said the department wanted the people to deny space for mosquito production by not storing water in uncovered pots.

The officials said the department had also deployed lady health workers throughout the province who continued to visit from door to door and convince women to discard larva-filled water and resort to storing water in a safe way.

They said Charsadda had recorded 1,051 dengue cases, the highest by any district in the province this year, but a hue and cry was raised in Peshawar, which was second in the list with 386 cases as most dignitaries, politicians, ministers and bureaucrats lived here.

The officials claimed that the situation wasn’t as bad as highlighted by people, so the government had to order deputy commissioner, tehsil municipal and revenue officers to focus on high-risk UCs in Peshawar.

They said the fever would continue to hit people during the current month, which always reported a very large number of dengue cases.

The officials, however, said the most appropriate strategy against dengue was to do away with mosquito production as the virus was already present and the people stood vulnerable.

They said a mosquito lived for around two weeks but the problem had been exacerbated by massive mosquito production due to favourable environment and people’s reluctance to take remedial measures.

The officials insisted that the mosquito-borne disease had killed just two people this year, while of a total of 3,830 cases reported, 3,560 had recovered.

They said the health department had allocated hospital beds to dengue patients, leading to the recovery of 1,582. They said the province had just 268active dengue patients.

The officials said that the hospitals had been managing dengue cases well but the disease’s incidence was unlikely to subside due to the availability of causative agents in abundance.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025