Speaker reinstates three Opp MPAs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 06:59am
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has withdrawn suspension for 15 sittings of the house of three opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmakers, a day after the assembly secretary challenged the suspended MPAs’ relief plea before the Lahore High Court.

Khalid Nisar Dogar, Imtiaz Mahmood and Ejaz Shafi, all three PTI-backed independent MPAs, had been suspended by the speaker on July 30 following physical altercations between the treasury and opposition members on the floor of the house during the session.

A spokesperson for the speaker says the orders were withdrawn in view of the representation of the suspended members to the speaker as well as allowing the lawmakers to participate in the session starting today (Friday) for a post-budget discussion.

The suspended MPAs had moved the Lahore High Court against the speaker’s action and at least 10 hearings on their petition had been held when Secretary-General of the Assembly, Chaudhry Amer Habib, challenged their relief plea a day ago on Wednesday (Oct 22). The court had fixed the next hearing on Friday (Oct 24).

The chair had suspended the MPAs after Mr Dogar slapped a treasury lawmaker during a discussion between Deputy Opposition Leader Moin Qureshi and Acting Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar over alleged political victimisation and arrest of then Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar, following his conviction in a May 9 case.

This led to a “flurry of slaps” as MPAs from both sides attacked each other. The acting speaker had to adjourn the proceedings for five minutes to de-escalate the situation, but it took more than an hour and two meetings of the acting speaker with the senior members of the treasury and the opposition to finally resume the session.

The chair suspended Mr Dogar for 15 sittings and later also Sheikh Imtiaz, who pointed out the quorum during the proceedings, as the opposition walked out of the house.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

