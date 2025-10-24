E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Notice on PTI leader’s plea against conviction

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 24, 2025
LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday issued a notice to the prosecution on an appeal filed by PTI leader Afzaal Azeem Pahat challenging his conviction in a May 9 case.

The bench, comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, heard the appeal against the verdict of the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

The bench also directed the prosecution to produce the complete case record at the next hearing.

The petition contends that the ATC’s decision ignored the factual record and dismissed the defence arguments without due consideration.

After a brief hearing, the bench adjourned the proceedings on the appeal with a direction to the prosecution to present the record on Oct 28.

An ATC had convicted Pahat in a case of violence at the Sherpao Bridge and awarded him 10-year rigorous imprisonment on two counts under Section 7 (i) (h) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) besides five-year imprisonment each under Section 505 of the PPC. All the sentences were ordered to be run concurrently.

RESERVED: The LHC reserved its verdict on a petition filed by a convict seeking suspension of his sentence awarded by a military court in the Jinnah House attack.

During the proceedings, a counsel for the petitioner stated that the military court had sentenced his client, Arzam Junaid, to six years in jail but had not provided a copy of the verdict or other relevant documents.

The lawyer asked the LHC to suspend the sentence and grant bail to the convict till a final decision on the appeal.

After hearing the arguments, the bench, headed by Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, reserved the verdict on the petition.

Junaid was sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment on Dec 25, 2024 in a case of attacking the residence of Lahore corps commander.

