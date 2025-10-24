Problems faced by poultry sector discussed

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Pakistan Poultry Association arranged the Poultry Science Conference (PSC) in connection with the ‘International Poultry Expo (PSC-IPEX) 2025’ on Thursday.

Livestock and Agriculture Minister Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah Kirmani presided over the inaugural session of the PSC, while UVAS Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus, PPA Central Zone Chairman Mr Abdul Basit, IPEX Chief Organiser Abdul Haye Mehta, PSC Convener Dr Hanif Nazir Ch and a large number of academicians, researchers and stakeholders attended the conference.

Mr Kirmani said that his doors were always open to resolve the issue faced by the poultry sector and for its development. He said that the Punjab government was paying special attention to developing world-class vaccines in its institutions for the poultry and livestock sectors.

Punjab govt to establish disease-free zone in Bahawalnagar

He said that the livelihood of the rural population of Punjab was dependent on livestock and the Punjab government was creating a disease-free compartment to protect the sector from deadly diseases.

In this regard, a disease-free zone was being created in Bahawalnagar where the problems of animal traceability would be solved, and meat would be tested according to the international standards.

Prof Dr Younus said that the poultry sector was one of the most vibrant segments and the second largest industry in Pakistan after textile. He said it provides employment to over 1.5 million people and was a vital contributor to the national economy. Prof Younus advised the students to start their own businesses and become job creators themselves after completing their degrees.

Mr Basit said that the poultry sector was facing rising feed prices, poultry management, expensive electricity tariffs and various taxes which were burdening the sector by reducing production and causing meat prices to rise. He demanded to immediately abolish the Rs10 excise duty on the purchase of each chick.

During poultry science conference many experts delivered their lectures on different topics related to the use of artificial intelligence in poultry production, targeting mycotoxin and necrotic interties induce gut dysbiosis in poultry, effect of different light colour correlated temperatures on dressing percentage, detection of co-infection of chicken anemia virus and impact of various broiler holding period in the open market on meat quality etc.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025