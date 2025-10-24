E-Paper | October 24, 2025

PbBC raises questions over LDA Judicial Complex fire

Published October 24, 2025
LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) has expressed concern over the recent fire incident at the LDA Judicial Complex near Aiwan-i-Adl, calling it a ‘deliberate and pre-planned’ act of sabotage.

In a joint statement, PbBC Vice Chairman Ashfaq Kahot, Executive Committee Chairman Zabiullah Nagra and other members voiced deep sorrow, grief and apprehension over the incident, calling it an extraordinary situation. They noted that a week had passed since the fire, yet no inquiry report, investigation, or progress had been made public. They pointed out that destruction of important court documents had caused severe losses and distress to the public.

The PbBC leaders criticised the administration’s failure to fix the responsibility of the incident. They urged the district & sessions judge and the Lahore High Court chief justice to constitute a high-level commission to investigate the matter. They demanded that lawyers’ representatives and members of civil society be included in the commission. They also warned that if a transparent investigation was not initiated soon, the lawyers might be compelled to go on a continuous strike in protest.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

