Chinese, local experts for climate-resilient crops

LAHORE: Experts from Pakistan and China have called for strategic collaboration in agricultural science and technology, with a sharp focus on developing climate-resilient crop varieties to boost food security and sustainable agriculture.

The push for deeper cooperation between the two countries in agriculture came during a high-level meeting hosted by the Punjab University (PU) Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, attended by a delegation comprising experts from leading Chinese research institutions.

The meeting, chaired by department chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Ashfaq and Dr Muhammad Ali Kalsra, included Mr Xu and Mr Jia from two Chinese agricultural organisations.

The discussions centered on the urgent need to combat the effects of a changing climate. The participants agreed on the transfer and joint development of weather and climate-resistant crops, an initiative seen as critical for promoting sustainable agriculture in both Pakistan and China.

A key area of collaboration will be joint scientific research on crop improvement. The experts specifically highlighted plans to enhance the Honglian-type hybrid rice using advanced breeding technologies.

The collaboration will be formally advanced under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with both sides finalising agreements to promote technology exchange. The plans also include establishing academic exchange programmes for students and faculty.

Expressing his gratitude to the Chinese delegation, Prof Ashfaq stated, “This meeting marks a promising chapter in our shared pursuit of agricultural excellence.”

SEMINAR: The PU College of Art & Design’s Department of Graphic Design organised a seminar titled “Sonic Narratives: Sound Design and Scoring for Film & Digital Media” at the Allama Iqbal campus.

The seminar featured UK-based music producer and sound designer Rohail Javed, who discussed modern trends and challenges in the field.

He provided an in-depth explanation of the six layers of sound design, using advertising campaigns as examples to show how carefully crafted soundscapes provide creative energy.

Department of Graphic Design chairman Prof Dr Bilal Ahmad said the event was part of a continuing series aimed at building stronger connections between industry and academia.

The event was attended by a large number of students from the National College of Arts and Government College of Home Economics, Lahore, alongside PU faculty and artists.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025