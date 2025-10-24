E-Paper | October 24, 2025

NH&MP holds passing-out parade

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 06:59am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The first passing-out parade for the successful participants of promotional courses was held at the Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura, on Thursday.

Addressing the graduating officers, National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP)Training College Sheikhupura Commandant DIG Dr Quraish Khan said that the trainee officers should continue to bring pride and honor to their department through their dedication and professionalism.

During the ceremony, position-holders from various courses were awarded prizes in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The commandant also extended his best wishes to them for their future endeavors.After assuming the charge, Dr Quraish Khan has introduced several development initiatives, including the introduction of biometric attendance for the trainee officers.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...
The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...