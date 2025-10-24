NH&MP holds passing-out parade

LAHORE: The first passing-out parade for the successful participants of promotional courses was held at the Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura, on Thursday.

Addressing the graduating officers, National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP)Training College Sheikhupura Commandant DIG Dr Quraish Khan said that the trainee officers should continue to bring pride and honor to their department through their dedication and professionalism.

During the ceremony, position-holders from various courses were awarded prizes in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The commandant also extended his best wishes to them for their future endeavors.After assuming the charge, Dr Quraish Khan has introduced several development initiatives, including the introduction of biometric attendance for the trainee officers.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025