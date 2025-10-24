Jhang old city residents protest against choked sewerage

-Dawn

TOBA TEK SINGH: Residents of Jhang’s old city areas staged a protest demonstration against the choked sewerage on Thursday.

They demanded immediate cleaning of sewerage and action against the officials responsible for use of substandard material during the upgrade work of the system three years ago.

The protesters’ leader, Rana Muhammad Wajahat, a resident of Mohalla Munshianwala, said the sanitation system of the city had been handed over to Jhang Water and Sanitation Agency a month ago and when his neighbours went to register complaints with municipal committee, its officials ask them to contact Wasa for redress of their problem. However, the Wasa staff were not doing anything to clear the lines.

He added that streets and drains of his area had become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, heightening the risk of dengue. He said Suthra Punjab staff had also asked the citizens to approach Wasa for sewerage issues.

A spokesman for the district administration told Dawn that the issue of sewerage choking had already been taken up with the authorities concerned.

The Suthra Punjab spokeswoman said the monitoring system for public grievances redress was being strengthened.

Meanwhile, Wasa Managing Director Saulat Raza said the sewerage issues of the old city were being resolved through ongoing work on missing link connections and line upgrade. He added that the choked drains had to be cleared by Suthra Punjab workers; however, Wasa staff had been instructed to prioritise the dechoking of sewerage lines in the old city areas. He revealed Rs10bn had been approved by the Punjab government for upgrade of sewerage system in Jhang. He said there was a shortage of staff and previously 87 workers were trying to keep sewerage lines clean while another 26 temporary staffers had also recently been recruited by Wasa.

KILLED: An employee of a restaurant located on Samundri Road in Faisalabad died when a bullet fired by a man on his rival hit him.

Factory Area Police said one Abdul Aziz and Ali had a fight near Novelty Bridge and the former opened fire at the latter who remained safe but the bullet hit the restaurant worker Ashraf (50). The injured worker was being shifted to Allied Hospital when succumbed to his injury.

SEMINAR: The Anti-Narcotics Association organised an awareness seminar on drug addiction at the Borstal Jail, Faisalabad, in which the speakers from different walks of life informed the youth about the harms of drugs.

Deputy Superintendent Jail Abid Ali, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar, Inspector Sona of the Anti-Narcotics Force, Aamna Akram, general secretary of Anti-Narcotics Association), Muhammad Afzal Jalandhari, Sophia Rizwan, assistant director SERC Project and Dr Habibur Rehman Yazdani attended the seminar.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025