Three women killed in truck-bike collision

NAROWAL: Three women were killed in a truck-bike collision in Sialkot on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Muhammad Waseem said the emergency control room received a called from Dhoda Road, Tehsil Pasrur, about a speeding truck hitting a motorcycle.

Rescue teams immediately responded. The motorcycle driver, 18-year-old Malala, died instantly at the scene. Her two pillions, 45-year-old Razia Bibi and 50-year-old Munawar Bibi, were given first aid and rushed to a government hospital. Malala’s mother Razia succumbed to her critical injuries at hospital. Local police arrived following the incident and have initiated an investigation.

