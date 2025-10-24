E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Blind cricket trophy

A Correspondent Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 06:59am
BAHAWALPUR: Two matches were held on the opening day of the Blind Cricket Trophy (Season 2025-26) at the Bahawalpur Dring Stadium on Thursday.

The tournament has been organised under the auspices of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council in which five teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Islamabad are participating for the five-day cricket trophy tournament. In the first match, Islamabad won by 41 runs defeating the Sindh blind team, while in the second match, Punjab won by eight wickets defeating Balochistan.

Batting first, Islamabad posted a total of 371 runs for five wickets in 40 overs. Nisar Ali and Muhammad Safdar scored 167 and 122 runs respectively. For Sindh, Irfan claimed two wickets. The Sindh team replied with 330 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Ayub Khan made 59 runs and Muhammad Ijaz scored 55 runs. From Islamabad, Babar Ali and Muhammad Shahzaib took three and two wickets respectively.

Punjab won the second match by defeating Balochistan by eight wickets. Batting first, Balochistan scored 385 runs for four wickets in 40 overs. Naimyullah scored 146 runs and Anees Javed made 136 runs. Punjab’s Matiullah took two wickets. Chasing the target, Punjab made 386 runs for two wickets in 33.3 overs. Badar Munir scored 218 runs (not out) and Naseabullah scored 62 runs and was also not out.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

