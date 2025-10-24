E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Minister for expanding digital ecosystem

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 06:59am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja has stressed for expanding digital ecosystem and the growing collaboration with global and local technology leaders.

In her meeting with Khalifa Shamsi, CEO of e& International, and Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL & Ufone 4G, at GITEX Global 2025 that concluded in Dubai, the minister appreciated the efforts to align innovation with inclusion and social impact, noting how such initiatives reflected a more human vision of digital progress.

She sought expansion of digital ecosystem and Pakistan’s collaboration with global and local technology leaders.

The 45th edition of the world’s largest technology showcase drew 6,000 exhibitors and participants from 180 countries, including Pakistan.

Amid that global energy, Pakistan stood confidently among nations shaping tomorrow’s technologies.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...
The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...