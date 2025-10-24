Minister for expanding digital ecosystem

LAHORE: Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja has stressed for expanding digital ecosystem and the growing collaboration with global and local technology leaders.

In her meeting with Khalifa Shamsi, CEO of e& International, and Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL & Ufone 4G, at GITEX Global 2025 that concluded in Dubai, the minister appreciated the efforts to align innovation with inclusion and social impact, noting how such initiatives reflected a more human vision of digital progress.

She sought expansion of digital ecosystem and Pakistan’s collaboration with global and local technology leaders.

The 45th edition of the world’s largest technology showcase drew 6,000 exhibitors and participants from 180 countries, including Pakistan.

Amid that global energy, Pakistan stood confidently among nations shaping tomorrow’s technologies.

