‘Addict’ held for setting his house on fire

BAHAWALPUR: The Vehari Gaggo police claimed to have arrested an addict who had allegedly set his house on fire after being refused money for drugs in village 249/ EB on Thursday.

According to police, Shabir Ansari demanded money from his wife Rabia Rani, who refused. On this, he got agitated and allegedly set his house on fire.

Rabia and her children ran away from the house to rescue themselves.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and extinguished the fire, while the police arrested Ansari.

RAPE ATTEMPT: Two persons allegedly attempted to rape a woman at a flood relief camp near Jalalpur Pirwala on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, a resident of village Manakwali in his complaint alleged that during the nighttime, two persons identified as H and A attempted to rape his wife at the flood relief camp at the Jalalpur stadium.

The complainant alleged that after hearing a hue and cry coming from the women’s area of the camp, he rushed there and saw the two persons attempting to rape his wife. The suspects on seeing that people were gathering there managed to flee from the camp.

A case had been registered by the police and suspects were yet to be arrested.

ENCOUNTERS: Two dacoits have been arrested in injured condition in separate alleged encounters by the Raja Ram police and Mumtazabad police in Multan district on Thursday.

According to police sources, a Raja Ram police party deployed near Pakki Pull spotted three motorcyclists, who were signalled to stop, however, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police party. This led to an exchange of fire between the police and the suspects. After the firing stopped, one of the suspects, identified as Ibrahim of Sheikhpur Shajra, was found lying injured.

Police claimed that he was injured by the firing of his own two accomplices, who managed to flee. Police claimed to have recovered a pistol and said that he was involved in several criminal cases. He was rushed to the Nishtar Hospital, while a case against his fleeing accomplices was registered and police were conducting raids for their arrest.

In the second encounter held near the Mithoowali pull in Mumtazabad police station limits, a police team responded to a dacoity incident in which three motorcyclists allegedly snatched a mobile phone, cash and CNIC from a citizen named Ashiq.

Police claimed that during the exchange of firing, two suspects managed to flee under the cover of darkness, while the third was injured by the firing of his fleeing two accomplices. After the firing came to a stop, the injured was found and identified as Muhammad Kashif alias Kashi, a resident of Ram Gali, Multan.

Police claimed to recover a 30-bore pistol from his possession, and he was shifted in injured condition to the Nishtar Hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025