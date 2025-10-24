E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Three killed, seven injured in separate incidents in Taxila

Our Correspondent Published October 24, 2025
TAXILA: Three persons, including a woman, were killed while seven others were injured in different incidents in various parts of Taxila and Attock district on Thursday, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, a child was killed and his father was injured when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed over them on Mohra Chowk on Hazara Road near Wah Police Station.

Rohan Aslam, 10, was going along with his father was on the way to seminary, when a dumper ran over their vehicle. He died on the spot, while his father was critically injured. The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Separately, a woman committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in the Banni Mohallah, in Taxila police jurisdiction.

According to police, quoting the family, Saadia, mother of four, had a troubled marriage and often quarrelled with her husband over domestic matters. As a result, she consumed poisonous pills.

She was taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital for medical treatment due to her critical condition, but died. Police handed the body over after the autopsy.

Moreover, a man drowned in the river Indus Attock Police Station jurisdiction.

The police sources said that Muhammad Rohail went to the river for a visit, where he accidentally slipped into the deep waters and drowned. Later, rescue 1122 flushed out his body and shifted him to the hospital.

Separately, four people, including three women, were injured when a Suzuki pick-up rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction on Rawalpindi-Kohat road near Jand police.

Moreover, two youngster were critically injured when their motorcycle collided head-on with a tractor trolley in the limits of Pindigheb police.

According to police, in collision, both critically injured were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital for medical treatment.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

