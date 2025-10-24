Theatre performance highlights Pak-German cultural ties

JHELUM: Pakistan and Germany are interconnected through shared culture, traditions, and literature. The great poet of the East, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, a scholar of Gothenburg University, acknowledged the German poet Goethe in his poetry, further strengthening literary ties between the two nations. The works, life, scholarship, and even the residence of Dr Iqbal are revered and respected in Germany.

These views were expressed by Mr Arno Kirchhof, Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy, while attending a theatrical presentation titled “Do Dafa Ka Zikr Hai” (Twice Upon a Time) at the Associate College for Women in Dina Tehsil, Jhelum District, on Thursday.

The play, based on traditional German and Pakistani tales, was presented in collaboration with the German Embassy Islamabad and produced by Theatre Wallay.

The Urdu play, designed for children yet equally engaging for adults, captivated students, teachers and audiences alike, transporting them into a world of creativity, humour, and reflection, where familiar tales were retold in surprising and thought-provoking ways.

The fairytale-like spectacle, with costumes blending modernity and antiquity, created an atmosphere of childlike wonder and fascination.

Background sounds and settings enhanced the dramatic experience, sparking imagination among students. The performance skillfully combined storytelling, music and movement to explore timeless themes of imagination, empathy, and cultural connection.

Laughter, curiosity and applause filled the hall as children delighted in the playful storytelling and vibrant performances. Adults, meanwhile, praised the production for its layered narrative, creative staging, and its invitation to reflect on storytelling traditions and shared human experiences.

Many audience members expressed appreciation for the opportunity to enjoy a high-quality, family-friendly production in Jhelum.

After watching the play, Mr Arno Kirchhof commended Theatre Wallay for its creative contribution to cultural exchange and youth engagement. He remarked, “Theatre Wallay brings Pakistani and German traditional tales alive together and thereby shows us how culturally intertwined South Asia and Europe are. I am grateful for this wonderful experience!”

Ms Fizza Hasan, founder and artistic director of Theatre Wallay, expressed gratitude for the continued support of the German Embassy and said:

“Storytelling is as old as humanity. People have always told stories and listened to them. In our times of technology and AI, no one is telling stories to our children anymore, and they are losing their ability to listen and imagine. With this production, Theatre Wallay hopes to bring old tales back to life and rekindle the joy that comes with being told stories, whether you are a child or an adult.”

She further said that Theatre Wallay continues to play a vital role in Pakistan’s performing arts scene, promoting thoughtful storytelling and community dialogue through theatre.

Professor Samia Kausar, Principal of the college, thanked Mr Kirchhof and his team for organising the event for students and briefed the diplomats on the college’s academic and co-curricular activities.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025