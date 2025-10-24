E-Paper | October 24, 2025

IHC vacates stay on construction of private school on FDE plot

Malik Asad Published October 24, 2025
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday vacated a restraining order that had halted the construction of a private school on a 21-kanal plot in F-11/2, allowing the project to move forward under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued the while deciding applications filed by the federation of Pakistan and the private educational institution, both seeking to vacate the injunctive order issued on October 26, 2023.

The prime piece of land was originally allotted by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) free of cost for the establishment of a government school. The site, estimated to be worth nearly Rs20 billion, has remained undeveloped for over three decades.

In 2023, the FDE entered into a concession agreement with the private school operator under the federal government’s National Education Policy, which encourages public-private partnerships to improve access and quality in the education sector. The arrangement was structured under a Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model under which the private partner would finance, build and operate the institution for a fixed term before handing it back to the FDE, said the court order.

The initiative was challenged by the Federal Government Schools Teachers Association through counsel Kashif Ali Malik, arguing that the land had been reserved for a government school meant to offer free education as guaranteed by Article 25-A of the Constitution. They contended that subletting the land to a private entity effectively diverted public assets for the benefit of a select class.

During the proceedings, the CDA raised objections to the arrangement, maintaining that the FDE, as a lessee, had no authority to sub-lease the property to a third party. CDA counsel Nazeer Jawad informed the court that the agreement had not been placed before the federal cabinet for mandatory approval, as required for projects involving public property.

However, in his latest order, Justice Minhas observed that the project was being undertaken under a duly approved policy framework aimed at the effective utilisation of dormant school plots.

The court noted that the BOT model would not create any financial liability for the exchequer since all expenses would be borne by the private partner.

The judge recorded that the FDE had secured an enhanced commitment from the private partner to allocate 35 per cent of admissions to poor and deserving students - an increase from the initial 20 per cent quota - following fresh policy directions from the federal education secretary.

Justice Minhas emphasised that ownership of the land remained vested in the FDE, and that the concession did not transfer any proprietary rights to the private party. Upon expiry of the concession period, the fully constructed and operational school would revert to the FDE.

Finding no prima facie justification to maintain the earlier injunction, the court noted that further delays in construction amid inflation and rupee devaluation could inflate costs and hinder project completion.

As a result, the court vacated the stay order, allowing the private school to resume construction at its own cost and risk in strict compliance with the terms of the concession agreement.

The main petition, however, remains pending and has been adjourned for further proceedings.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

